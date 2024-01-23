Amazon’s latest offers will get you excellent savings on one of my favorite smart TV brands, as you can now get your new Hisense U6 Series 4K ULED Mini-LED smart TV for as low as $350 thanks to a massive 40 percent discount applied to the 55-inch model. This is last year’s model, but don’t be fooled, as it was one of the best smart TVs you could get with a $580 price tag, so knowing that you can get yours and still get $230 in instant savings makes it an even better option.

Hisense’s 2023 version of the U6 Series 4K ULED Mini-LED smart TV is the perfect option for those looking to purchase a new and exciting smart TV for a very affordable price tag. It includes Full Array Local Dimming, 240 Motion Rate, 60Hz refresh rates, Game Mode, Wide Color Enhancer, Quantum Dot QLED technology, support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, and tons of other amazing features that will make you love your new smart TV, including its elegant and bezel-less design that will make it look stunning anywhere you choose to set it up.

The larger variants of the U6 Series 4K ULED Mini-LED smart TV are also on sale, going for $598 and $648, respectively. However, other, higher-end models might also pique your interest. For instance, you can pick up the 65-inch U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Smart TV for $680 with 35 percent savings or the U8 Series for $698 with a 37 percent discount on its 55-inch variant.

And if you want to go crazy with the screen size of your smart TV, remember that you can still get the 100-inch Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart Google TV for just $4,000 after a very attractive 60 percent discount, or check out the 85-inch Hisense UX Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google TV, which now sells for $3,500 with $1,500 off.