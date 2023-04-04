We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of products that will take your media experience to new heights. First up, we have the XGIMI Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector for home theater receiving a 20 percent discount, meaning that you can take it home for just $1,999. This powerful projector launched with a $2,499, which means you get to score $500 instant savings and a bright and clear image with 2,400 ANSI Lumens, outstanding audio with 60W powered Harman Kardon Speakers, wireless casting capabilities, and more.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

XGIMI’s Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector will deliver an amazing viewing experience with a 120-inch screen when placed at just 11.7-inches from the wall, and its 8-point and 4-point keystone correction features ensure a clear and precise image.

However, today’s best savings arrive with the XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector, which now sells for just $299 after picking up a very compelling 40 percent discount, which will get you $200 instant savings. This FHD 1080p mini projector arrives with two 3W Harman Kardon speakers, automatic vertical keystone, Android TV 9.0, and wireless casting.

Suppose you’re looking for more alternatives. In that case, we must also recommend the higher-end XGIMI Halo+ 1080P Portable Projector, selling for $719, thanks to a 15 percent discount. And if you’re not going out, you may as well consider picking up a new XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector, which now sells for $849 with $250 instant savings, or spend a bit more and go for the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, as it now stands at $1,275 thanks to a 25 percent discount, that translates to more than $400 savings.

More affordable alternatives come from Emotn, as you can now get your hands on a new Emotn N1 for just $330. This option comes in at $600, but the latest 33 percent discount, plus an added $70 coupon, will make it an irresistible option for those who want fantastic image quality on a budget. It has 1080p resolution, autofocus, auto keystone, and a bright 500 ANSI Lumen 120-inch picture and Dolby Audio speaker. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, check out the Emotn H1 Mini Projector, as it now goes for just $200 thanks to a $90 on-page coupon.