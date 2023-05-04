We’re wrapping up today’s deals with some of Amazon’s best and most popular smart devices, as the 5th generation Echo Dot is currently receiving a 40 percent discount on its base model. This small but mighty smart speaker launched with a $50 price tag, but you can now get your hands on one for just $30. This smart speaker arrives with improved audio for clearer vocals and deeper bass. It also includes new temperature sensors to help you keep your home comfortable and to create routines, and it also comes with eero built-in, which means that it will double up as a WiFi repeater that will work with your eero router to keep your home connected.

Echo Dot (fifth-gen) $30 $50 Save $20 The new Amazon Echo Show comes with improved audio experience, Wi-Fi extender capabilities, and new temperature sensor. $30 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You can also go for the Echo Dot with a clock, which now sells for $40 with 33 percent savings. This model typically goes for $60, meaning that you get to score the same $20 instant savings and get the same outstanding features that come with the base model. Of course, if you’re on a budget, you can also consider going for the third-generation Echo Dot that now sells for just $20, thanks to a massive 50 percent discount. Indeed, this model was launched back in 2018, but it is still a great option for those who just want good audio and an Alexa-enabled device to make your smart home even better. And you can also check out the latest bundles selling for $70 that will get you a Star Wars-themed stand to go with your new smart speaker.

You can also score some interesting savings on the Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Boombox Party-Speaker, which now sells for $398 thanks to a 20 percent discount that will get you more than $100 instant savings on this beast. It comes with an IP66 rating, a 30-hour battery, and a lightweight and portable design that will make it a great option for your next pool party. And if you want a more affordable alternative, you can check out the Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Wireless Ultra Portable-Bluetooth-Speaker, now selling for $98, thanks to a $30 discount.