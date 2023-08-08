We start today’s deals with some exciting gaming products from Razer and other popular gaming brands. Savings start with the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S controllers, now selling for $30 thanks to a compelling 40 percent discount. This model typically goes for $50, which means you get to score $20 in instant savings. However, you need to understand that this deal doesn’t come with a controller, which means you need to have one or get one to take advantage of this deal. And don’t worry; we also found some interesting savings applied to some cool controllers. For instance, you can now pick up a new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core for just $110 with $30 in instant savings.

Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller $120 $180 Save $60 Razer's Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle comes with impulse triggers, textured grips, up to 12 hours of battery life, magnetic secure charging, and a beautiful design inspired by Mando's armor. $120 at Amazon

Suppose you like matching colors and or theme-focused decorations. In that case, you can also consider getting a new Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle, now selling for $120 with $60 in instant savings. And if you’re more into mobile gaming, you can also pick up a new SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller for just $40 with $20 savings.

We have also spotted some outstanding discounts on gaming keyboards, where you will score $50 instant savings on a new Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Analog Gaming Keyboard, which now sells for just $100. You can also choose to pay $10 more and get your hands on a new Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard and get the same $50 savings. However, if I were to get one for my setup, I’d definitely go for the Razer DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard, which is now 20 percent off, leaving it up for grabs at $160.