Check out the latest savings available at Amazon.com, where you will find several smart TVs from Pioneer, Sony, Samsung, and more on sale

Smart TV deals are starting to pick up the pace, as we are beginning to get more and better offers as we get closer to February. The latest deals will get you amazing savings on 4K smart TVs from Pioneer, Sony, Samsung, and more. First up, we have the 55-inch Pioneer Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which now sells for just $270 after seeing a 40 percent discount. This smart TV usually goes for $450, which means that you will receive a great new 2022 model with a 4K LED display, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual-X Sound, the complete Fire TV experience, Alexa built-in, and $180 savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Suppose you’re not that excited about 40 percent savings on a Pioneer smart TV. In that case, you can also consider checking out a higher-end Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV that’s receiving a 33 percent discount on its 65-inch model, which means you can pick one up for $998 and score $500 instant savings. This smart Google TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR, exclusive features for the PS 5, and more. Or you can also opt for the smaller 55-inch model, selling for $898 with 31 percent savings.

Samsung is also getting in on the action, as you can get your hands on a new 50-inch Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa built-in for $1,28 with $14 percent savings. This is, without a doubt, one of the best options for those looking for a thin smart TV that will blend perfectly into your decoration and display your favorite art pieces or pictures when not in use.

You can also use these savings to get your hands on a new Polk Audio Signa S3 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer with Built-in Chromecast, which sells for $249 after a $50 discount. Or get the more affordable Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar for $199 and score $100 in savings.