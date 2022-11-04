Amazon’s latest deals will let you save on some of the best gaming peripherals on the market, starting with the excellent Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is currently selling for $160 after picking up a 30 percent discount. This is one of the best wireless mechanical keyboards on the market, and it comes with three different switch models to give you the best option to meet your needs. For instance, today’s offer will help you save on the model with tactile switches, which is the sweet spot between having a loud and satisfying click or getting the linear switches, which are better for gaming.

The Logitech G915 TKL wireless keyboard with linear switches is also on sale, but you will find yourself paying $198 after receiving a $14 discount. Unfortunately, the clicky version will only save you $5, which is still better than paying the full retail price, as this keyboard usually sells for $230.

Suppose you want more options. In that case, you can also consider getting your hands on the Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with USB Passthrough that’s currently selling for $58 after receiving a 36 percent discount. This model comes with Romer-G mechanical switches, which are designed for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.

However, today’s best savings come with the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Hero 25K Sensor, which now sells for $90 after scoring a very compelling 40 percent discount. This gaming mouse usually sells for $150, so you can get yours and save $60. Finally, you can also add a new Sony-INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset to your battle station, as this amazing headset features 360 spatial audio, up to 40 hours of battery life to keep you playing without interruptions, and the best part is that it’s compatible with your PC and PS5.