We have spotted tons of amazing deals on some of the best gaming peripherals around. Amazon’s latest offers will get you excellent savings on products from Logitech, Razer, and more. First up, we have one of my favorite keyboards; the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is currently available for just $169 on its tactile version after receiving a 27 percent discount. This fantastic keyboard launched with a $230 price tag, which means you can get more than $60 in savings if you pick one up.

Logitech G915 TKL’s tactile version is an excellent option for those who like to pick up their games occasionally, as every key press will offer little resistance. However, if you’re a hardcore gamer, I suggest you pick up the linear version, now selling for $190 after a $40 discount. Or get the clicky version for $195 with 15 percent savings.

Suppose you want a more budget-friendly alternative. Then, you should check out the Logitech G PRO K/DA Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which now goes for $100 thanks to a 23 percent discount, translating to $30 savings. And you can also complete your package with a new Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Hero 25K Sensor, which is getting you today’s best savings with a 40 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $90.

Logitech G915 TKL Enjoy typing on a Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, one of the best keyboards on the market for gamers. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Razer fans can also opt for the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard, which now goes for $90 thanks to a 25 percent discount, or get the budget-friendly Razer Ornata V3 Gaming Keyboard for just $60 and save $10 on your purchase. And you can complete your setup with a new Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse, which is currently available for just $50 after seeing a 29 percent discount.

Corsair is another excellent option for those hardcore gamers, and you can currently save 30 percent on a new Corsair K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which now goes for just $70. You can use those savings to help you get your hands on a new Corsair KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse, which is now available for $64, thanks to a 20 percent discount.