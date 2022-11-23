Take advantage of the latest Black Friday deals, where you will find Hisense's ULED 4K U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series Smart Google TV and more on sale

We start today’s deals with a massive selection of Hisense smart TVs currently receiving insane discounts. These Black Friday deals are so good that they will save you up to 40 percent on select options. First up, we have Hisense’s ULED 4K Premium U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series 65-Inch Smart Google TV, which is currently selling for $480. This option usually sells for $800, meaning you can get one and save $320 on your purchase.

Hisense’s ULED 4K Premium U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series Smart Google TV comes with tons of great features, including Dolby Vision Atmos, Alexa compatibility, a voice remote, Hisense’s proprietary ULED technologies boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion, Quantum Dot technology to deliver more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Of course, you can also opt for the smaller, more affordable 55-inch model that sells for $368 after receiving a 37 percent discount or go for the 75-inch version that goes for $698 thanks to a 13 percent discount, which translates to $100 savings.

Hisense ULED 4K U6H Quantum Dot Smart TV Hisense ULED 4K U6H Quantum Dot Smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. See at Amazon

Of course, you can also consider more affordable alternatives, as you can get Hisense’s 43-inch R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for just $200 thanks to a 26 percent discount that will get you $70 savings. Or get the larger 65-inch model for $350, thanks to the latest $60 price cut. This option comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 to transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse.

Suppose you want more options to choose from. In that case, you can also consider going for the 50-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV that sells for $230. This model usually costs $310, but the latest 26 percent discount will get you $80 savings. And you can also get the larger 75-inch model for just $500 thanks to a 30 percent discount, which translates to $210 savings.