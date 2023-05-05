Amazon’s latest offers will get you insane savings on some of the best and latest Beats products, starting with the Beats Studio Buds, which are now receiving instant $50 savings across the board. These true wireless noise-canceling earbuds launched with a $150 price tag, but the latest 33 percent discount lets you take a pair home for just $100.

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 The Beats Studio Buds are fully compatible with Android smartphones, and have a great overall sounding experience and a small form factor. It can be charged via a USB-C cable, and it supports native Android and iOS features. $100 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are compatible with Apple and Android devices, so there’s no real reason why you should miss out on this amazing opportunity. You would be getting an excellent pair of wireless earbuds with an IPX4 rating, a custom acoustic platform for powerful and balanced sound, active noise canceling and transparency modes, up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, and up to 24 hours when used with their pocket-sized carrying case, and amazing sound quality during calls on any of its six different color options.

However, today’s best savings come with the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, now selling for $150 thanks to a 40 percent discount that translates to $100 instant savings. These wireless earbuds feature Apple’s H1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth technology, sweat resistance, and up to 9 hours of listening time. You would just have to settle for the Navy color option, as the other two variants will cost you $10 more.

You can also check out the latest savings applied to the Beats Fit Pro, now going for $160 thanks to a 20 percent discount, or go for the third generation Apple AirPods, as they now sell for $150 thanks to an 11 percent discount.