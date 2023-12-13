We start today’s best savings at Amazon.com, where we have found an excellent selection of Samsung smart TVs receiving crazy discounts. First up, we have one of the best smart TVs in 2023, as Samsung’s Q80C Series Quantum HDR+ smart TV is currently receiving a very attractive 38 percent discount, which brings it down from a regular $7,998 price tag to a more compelling $4,998 on its 98-inch variant.

The Samsung Q80C Series QLED 4K smart TV arrives several high-end features, including Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound Lite, support for Quantum HDR+ content, Direct Full Array, which will deliver outstanding contrast for an immersive experience that will help you get hooked on anything you might be watching, a Neural Quantum processor with 4K upscaling that will improve your content, even if it’s one of those old movies with an HD format. You also get to enjoy Q-Symphony 3.0, which will help you enjoy an improved audio experience, as it will help your TV to pair seamlessly with Q-Series and S-Series soundbars so they operate as one.

However, if you want to get the best deal around, you will be setting your sights on the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C Series Neo Quantum HDR Smart TV, now selling for $2,298, thanks to a 39 percent discount. This model arrives with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, a powerful Gaming Hub with tons of games to choose from, and more.

Suppose you want a more affordable alternative. In that case, you should check out the Q70C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV, now selling for just $848 after picking up a 35 percent discount on its 65-inch variant, or get the 75-inch QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR smart TV for $998 with 29 percent savings. You can also head over to Samsung.com, where the Discover Samsung Winter Sales Event is helping you save tons of cash on the company’s best products.

On the other hand, you can also opt for a more affordable option from Hisense and TCL, where you will also score massive savings that go up to 50 percent on select products.