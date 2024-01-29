Super Bowl is just around the corner, but you still have more than enough time to upgrade your media center to enjoy the experience to the fullest. We already saw excellent options from XGIMI that will let you enjoy the game on a massive screen, with options starting at $1,099. However, there are other, more affordable alternatives for those interested in a smaller screen. For instance, you can take advantage of the latest deals from VIZIO, where you can now get a new smart TV for as low as $498.

VIZIO MQX Series $498 $630 Save $132 VIZIO's MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features Dolby Vision, Active Full Array, 120Hz refresh rates, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and more. $498 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will get you excellent savings on a new 50-inch VIZIO ZQX Series 4K QLED Smart TV, as it now goes for just $498 after receiving a 21 percent discount, which will get you $131 in instant savings. This smart TV arrives with 120Hz refresh rates, support for Dolby Vision, Active Full Array, and a special gaming feature that will boost your refresh rates to 240Hz. It also comes with built-in Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, so you can stream your favorite content directly from your devices if you want to. And if you’re interested in a larger option, you can also head over to Walmart, where the 75-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV now sells for $598, down $30 from its regular selling price.

The best complement for your VIZIO Smart TV

Suppose you already have an excellent smart TV and all the great visuals you need to watch the Super Bowl. In that case, you can also consider taking home the VIZIO 5.1.2 Elevate Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos, which now sells for just $500 thanks to a very attractive 38 percent discount, which will get you $300 off. And if you want something more affordable, you can also consider going for the VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar, which is now available for $158.