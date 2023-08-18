We start today’s deals with a great selection of Echo smart speakers currently receiving compelling discounts. Many options are available, but the best savings come with the latest version of the Amazon Echo, which now sells for $65 thanks to a 35 percent discount, translating to $35 in instant savings. The Amazon Echo will deliver an exceptional media experience.

Amazon Echo Gen-4 $65 $100 Save $35 Amazon’s 4th generation Echo delivers premium, rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room. It also supports lossless HD audio on select streaming services, voice control for your music, and more. $65 at Amazon

This smart speaker is also great because it comes with built-in Alexa and smart home hub, meaning that you can control your smart devices with voice commands. You can also ask your digital assistant to play your favorite music, set up timers, ask for the status of your Amazon packages, check the weather, and more.

Of course, the Echo is already an excellent option for anyone looking to make their homes smarter and enjoy premium audio, but you can also enhance your experience by adding a couple of Echo Dots to your setup. The best part is that these small but mighty fifth-generation speakers are also on sale, and you can pick one up for as low as $35 with 30 percent savings, which will help you keep $15 in your pocket.

Now, suppose you want more power, and studio-quality sound, then you should most definitely consider spending a bit more and go for the Echo Studio, which now sells for $160 after receiving a 20 percent discount. This baby normally sells for $200, meaning that you can get $40 in instant savings. And if you want a more affordable option, you can get the Echo Pop for $25 with 38 percent savings, representing $16 in instant savings.