Getting the perfect security system for your home has become a challenge, as there are so many brands out there and even more services to choose from. Every single option looks to deliver the perfect balance of security and privacy to help you feel safe, whether you’re out for work, the supermarket, or in a whole different country. But don’t worry; we will make things easier for you to get the best alternative, as we have spotted a couple of options that will give you excellent protection and even better savings.

eufy Security SoloCam S220 $80 $130 Save $50 The eufy Security SoloCam S220 features 2K resolution video, strong and fast 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi connectivity, solar charging, infrared LEDs for night vision, and more. $80 at Amazon

Savings start with eufy’s Security Solo Cam S220 Solar Security Camera, which now sells for just $80 after receiving a very attractive 38 percent discount. This wireless outdoor camera will go on longer than any battery-powered camera, as it will keep receiving power from the sun. It gets better when you get 2K resolution video, strong and fast 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi connectivity, and the best part is that it doesn’t require you to pay a monthly fee for additional security services.

You can also get your hands on the eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit for $200, which comes with a $40 discount, and it gets you two eufy 2C cameras with an IP67 rating and secure local storage so you keep all your info and video to yourself.

Another excellent option comes from GE, as the GE CYNC Smart Outdoor Security Camera is now available for $41 with an insane 59 percent discount. However, numbers are limited, and they might sell out fast. This brings me to the Google Nest Doorbell wireless doorbell camera, now going for $168, or get the second-generation Google Nest Cam, which currently sees a $30 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $150.

Finally, you can also consider checking out ADT’s customizable smart security services, which will get every new Self Setup customer a free Nest Doorbell (a $179 value) and a $100 VISA Reward Card. These video monitoring packages begin at $25/mo, and the best part is that they will work perfectly with smart home products that work with Google/Nest, so check them out.