We have found some cool savings on several Nintendo Switch products, starting with the original Nintendo Switch gaming console, which is now available for as low as $253, thanks to $47 savings. This will get you a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Switch with a Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Cons, a 6.2-inch touchscreen, 32GB of internal storage space, and everything you need to play your favorite games.

Best Buy’s Geek Squad has also certified refurbished units of the Nintendo Switch OLED, selling for $315 after getting you a $35 discount. Or you can also go for the more affordable Nintendo Switch Lite that sells for $180 after $20 savings. And don’t worry, as Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are thoroughly tested, so your device works the way it should from the first moment you power it on.

You can also score great savings on several cases, starting with the Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Case, which sells for $15 after receiving a 25 percent discount. This carrying case will fit any of the three Nintendo Switch variants, and the best part is that it comes with bonus game cases, so you can take all the fun anywhere you go. And you can also score some decent savings on the PowerA Protection Case for the Nintendo Switch Rainbow Run Mario edition that goes for $18 after seeing a 10 percent discount.

Nintendo Switch The Nintendo Switch is currently one of the best gaming consoles on the market, as it lets you play your games on a huge display at home or in handheld mode with a 6.2-inch display when you need to hit the road. View at Best Buy

Now, the best savings come in the games section. You can get Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection for your Nintendo Switch for just $25 after receiving a very attractive 38 percent discount representing $15 savings. This will get you Assassins Creed 2, Brotherhood, and Revelations, three of the best titles in the AC franchise.

You can also get your hands on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for $41 after receiving a $19 discount at Best Buy, or get the same title for $42 at Amazon.com. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also on sale, getting a 15 percent discount that leaves it up for grabs at $51. And if you’re a fan of Dark Stalkers and other great fighting titles from Capcom, you can consider checking out the Capcom Fighting Collection, which sells for $30 after seeing a 25 percent discount.