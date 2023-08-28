LG makes some of the best smart TVs on the market, which is why it’s great to see that they’re receiving an interesting discount every now and then. The latest one comes from Amazon.com, where you can currently find the LG B3 series receiving a massive 38 percent discount on its 65-inch model. This smart TV would normally cost you $2,400, but you’re in luck, as you can take one home for just $1,497 if you act fast.

LG B3 series 4K OLED smart TV $1497 $2400 Save $903 The LG B3 Series 65-inch Class OLED Smart TV arrives with an elegant and sleek design and 120Hz refresh rates on a stunning OLED panel that will let you enjoy your favorite content in 4K resolution. $1497 at Amazon

The LG B3 Series 65-inch Class OLED Smart TV arrives with an elegant and sleek design and 120Hz refresh rates on a stunning OLED panel that will let you enjoy your favorite content in 4K resolution. It supports the best and most popular streaming platforms, which means you can watch your favorite shows, movies, and sports from Amazon Prime, Netflix, Max, Disney+, and more. It also includes great features, including AI picture, AI upscaling, FILMMAKER MODE, Dolby Vision, Dynamic Tone Mapping, dimming technology, HDR, and more.

If you want a larger canvas, you can also opt for the 77-inch model, as it now sells for just $1,997, thanks to a very attractive 29 percent discount. And if you miss out on the chance to get one from Amazon, you can also head over to Best Buy, where you will find the same model selling for $2,000 with $1,300 instant savings.

Suppose you want a more affordable alternative with great image quality and amazing sound. In that case, I suggest you check out Hisense’s U6 series ULED mini-LED smart Google TV, as it now goes for just $550 with 31 percent savings on its 65-inch variant. Or get the larger 75-inch model for $748 and enjoy 38 percent instant savings.