Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Hisense ULED 4K Premium U6H Quantum Dot smart TV and more on sale

Amazon’s latest offers are great for anyone looking to get their hands on a new smart TV, as there are several options from Hisense on sale, where you will find amazing options starting for as low as $207

First up, we have the 65-Inch Hisense ULED 4K Premium U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series Smart Google TV selling for $498 after receiving a compelling 38 percent discount. This fantastic option usually sells for $800, which means you will save more than $300 on your purchase. In addition, Hisense’s U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series features Dolby Vision Atmos, 60Hz refresh rates, Quantum Dot tech, which produces purer, richer, more brilliant, and accurate colors than a regular LED TV, and up to 600 nits peak brightness across up to 48 local dimming zones.

You can also score great savings on the smaller 55-inch model, which is now available for $368 after seeing a 37 percent discount. And if you want a huge display, you can also pick up the 75-inch version, which is now listed for $698.

Another great option is the 65-inch Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, which now sells for $900 after a 36 percent discount. This smart TV usually sells for $1,400, so you can score $500 savings on one of Hisense’s best options. This model arrives with Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision, and 1,500 nits of peak brightness. The smaller 55-inch version is also on sale, and you can take one home for $600 thanks to a 14 percent discount.

Today’s most affordable option comes in as the 43-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV, as it now sells for just $207 thanks to a 26 percent discount. And if you want to receive the Fire TV experience, you can also opt for the Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for just $340 after a 36 percent discount, which will help you keep $190 in your wallet.