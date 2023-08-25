Amazon’s latest offers include some interesting options for anyone interested in purchasing a new pair of headphones, as you can currently score up to 37 percent savings on Sennheiser’s best wireless and over-ear headphones. The best option comes as the Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, now selling for $126 thanks to a very attractive 37 percent discount. These headphones normally sell for $200, which means you get more than $70 in instant savings.

Sennheiser HD 450BT $126 $200 Save $74 Sennheiser's HD 450BT Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are an excellent option for anyone looking for an affordable pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. They pack a long-lasting battery that will keep you going for up to 30 hours, and to make things even more interesting, you get USB-C fast charging in case they run out of juice. $126 at Amazon

This amazing deal will get you a new pair of Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones in White, which will deliver exceptional noise cancelation, up to 30 hours of listening time, USB-C connectivity with fast charging, and a foldable design that makes them easier to carry around. You can also opt for the Black color variant, but that one only comes with 35 percent savings.

You can also opt for the more affordable Sennheiser HD 350BT wireless headphones, now available for $87 with 28 percent savings. This option doesn’t include noise canceling, but you get the same 30 hours of battery life and other cool features. Now, suppose you want the best Sennheiser has to offer. In that case, I suggest you check out the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones. This last option normally sells for $380, but you can pick up a pair for just $296 after receiving a 22 percent discount, which translates to more than $80 in savings.

Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are also on sale and getting a similar treatment, as you can now pick up a pair of these amazing headphones for $299 with 21 percent savings, which will get you $80 savings exactly.