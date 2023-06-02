Amazon’s latest offers will get you huge savings on some of Skullcandy’s best and latest headphones. Options start for as low as $18, but we will focus on the higher-end options that receive very attractive discounts. First, we have the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, now selling for $136, thanks to a 32 percent discount. These fabulous headphones typically cost $200, meaning you can pick up a pair and score more than $60 in instant savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Now, if you’re looking for today’s best deal, you may want to check out Skullcandy’s Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones, also on sale. You can get yours for just $87 with 36 percent savings, representing over $45. This option packs 22 hours of non-stop listening time, and the best part is that both models include Tile tech, which means that you can easily track down your headphones in case they get misplaced.

And since we’re talking about fabulous headphones, we have also found Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones getting a 21 percent discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $300. These headphones are absolutely fabulous, as they feature adaptive noise cancellation, up to 60 hours of battery life, and excellent audio quality during calls. And f you’re looking for more alternatives, you can also consider picking up a new pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, which now sell for $279 with 15 percent instant savings.