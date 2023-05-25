We have great news for anyone looking to start training for a new marathon, for those interested in starting a healthier lifestyle with more exercise and more daily activities, as the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro premium multisport GSP watch is now available for just $420, thanks to a lovely 35 percent discount.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro $420 $650 Save $230 The Garmin Fenix 6X Pro features accurate GPS mapping, grade-adjusted pace guidance, Pulse Ox sensors, a 1.4-inch display, and more. $420 at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is an excellent tool for those who want to get fit or for those who want to keep a record of every workout. The best part is that you can purchase one of these smartwatches for just $420, thanks to a massive 35 percent discount. The Fenix 6X Pro normally sells for $650, meaning that you can take this smartwatch with you and still manage to get $230 in instant savings, which is more than enough to get you a new pair of headphones to enjoy working out while enjoying your favorite beats.

Of course, you can also opt for the higher-end fenix 7X Sapphire Solar that’s also receiving a very attractive discount that lets you pick one up for $800 with $200 instant savings. And if you’re on a tight budget, you can also consider going for the Garmin Vivoactive 4, which now retails for $200 with a 39 percent discount.

You can also consider going for Samsung’s latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, now available for just $399 thanks to an 11 percent discount that will get you $50 instant savings. This is also an excellent option for those who want to get fit, as it will also track your workouts, and it comes with improved battery life, which means you can keep active longer without having to think about charging your smartwatch.