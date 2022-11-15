Early Black Friday deals are helping you score huge savings on some of the best smart TVs on the market, starting with the Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series, which is currently selling for $898 on its 55-inch variant thanks to the latest 31 percent discount. This amazing smart TV usually sells for $1,300, so today’s deal will help you score more than $300 in savings.

Of course, you will also find interesting savings on the 65-inch version, which is now available for $998 after seeing a 33 percent discount, representing $500 savings. The larger 75 and 85-inch models are also on sale, but you will only be able to score 9 percent savings, as they are now available for $1,498 and $1,998, respectively.

You can also opt for the more affordable Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series, which starts at $448 after receiving a 10 percent discount representing $50 savings. But, of course, pricing and savings will vary depending on the canvas you go for. For instance, you can score the best savings on the 65-inch model, which now goes for $698 after a 30 percent discount that will fetch you $300 savings, but you can browse through the different options to see which meets your needs and your budget.

Sony BRAVIA XR X90K Sony's 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV is an excellent option for those who wish to receive intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors. See at Amazon

Suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can also check out the latest deals available on Hisense and VIZIO smart TVs, where you will find the Hisense 65-inch R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV selling for $410 after scoring a $390 price cut, or go for the more budget-friendly R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K UHD Roku Smart TV, which starts at $200 after getting a 26 percent discount.

VIZIO’s latest deals will also help you score a 50-inch Class V-Series 4K LED HDR Smart TV for just $300 thanks to a $30 discount, and if you want a larger canvas, you can also go for the 75-inch variant that currently sells for $749.99 after receiving the same $30 discount.