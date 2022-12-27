Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find several Samsung products on sale, starting with the Galaxy S22 Ultra

We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of Samsung products currently on sale at Amazon.com, where you will find some of the company’s latest smartphones, wireless earbuds, and smartwatches. We will begin with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is now available for $887 after receiving a 26 percent discount.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of the best smartphones you can get in 2022, as it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, long-lasting battery life, a bright and large 6.7-inch display with stylus support, a killer camera setup with a primary 108MP shooter, 8K video recording, and an elegant design that will definitely make an impact any time you take it out of your pocket.

Of course, if you want to make an even bigger impact, you may want to go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is now selling for $1,498 thanks to an exciting 17 percent discount, which will get you more than $300 savings. This model comes packed with 256GB storage space, a large foldable display area with stylus support, and other goodies. However, if you want a more affordable option, you can also consider picking up a new Galaxy S21 FE, which sells for $549 after receiving a $150 discount.

Moving on to the wearables, we have found that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds are now available for just $100, which means you get to save 33 percent off your purchase, representing $50 savings. These noise-canceling earbuds arrive with a long-lasting battery, a small and comfortable design, perfect for all-day wear, and more. However, you can also consider going for the higher-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, currently up for grabs at $165. These usually go for $230, which means you can get one and score $65 in savings.

You will also find interesting savings on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which sells for $300 on its 44mm model with LTE support after a 17 percent discount, or pick up a new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $399 after seeing an 11 percent discount.