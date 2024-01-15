We have excellent news for every Moto fan out there, as we have spotted several exciting offers available on some of Motorola’s best and most popular devices on the market. Savings start with the Motorola razr+, which is currently available for just $700 at Amazon.com, thanks to Motorola’s New Year savings. This model launched last year with a $1,000 price tag, but today’s offer will get you $300 instant savings and a brand new foldable phone for less.

Moto Razr+ (2023) $700 $1000 Save $300 Motorola's Razr+ comes packed with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor, a 6.7-inch foldable pOLED screen, and other great features that make it an awesome device to own. $700 at Amazon

The new Motorola razr+ comes packed with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor, a 6.7-inch foldable pOLED screen, and a 3.6-inch external display to see notifications without having to open your device. The Moto Razr+ also packs a dual camera shooter, which will give you nice shots during the day, but don’t expect outstanding photography in low-light scenarios.

You can also consider going for the more affordable but still great Moto Razr, which starts at $500 with $200 in instant savings. This model is available from Best Buy, and it comes unlocked with 128GB of storage space, 8GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

If you’re not into foldable devices, you can also go for the Edge Plus, which now sells for $600 with $200 in instant savings, or you can get the more affordable Moto Edge for just $350, which is $250 less than its regular $600 price tag. Or pick up a new ThinkPhone by Motorola for just $400 and score $300 savings.