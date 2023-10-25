We continue to bring you excellent deals on some of the hottest products on the market. The latest offers come from Amazon.com, where you will find several Microsoft products on sale, starting with the previous generation Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, which now sells for $2,011 after receiving a 26 percent discount. This baby comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage space. It normally sells for $2,700, but today’s offer makes it super affordable and gets you more than $680 in instant savings.

Of course, you can also opt for less powerful models and get even better savings. For instance, you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with a 14.4-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $1,461 thanks to a very aggressive 30 percent discount, which translates to $639 in instant savings. Now, I suggest you hurry, as these laptops are selling fast.

You can also score a 2022 model of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5, which comes with a 15-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB storage, and more for just $1,100 with $200 in instant savings. And if you want the latest Microsoft has to offer, you can also pick up a new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 for $2,267 thanks to a 6 percent discount that will get you more than $140 off.