Amazon’s latest deals are currently letting you save a whopping 32 percent on one of Google’s most potent Pixel phones on the market, as you can now purchase the Google Pixel 6 Pro for just $610. This offer will get you a whopping $289 discount, as well as a new and unlocked smartphone with 128GB storage space, a Google Tensor processor, a Titan M2 security chip, and a 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ Smooth Display with up to 120Hz refresh rates.

Indeed, the Pixel 6 series launched over a year ago, but that doesn’t make it a bad phone in 2022. On the contrary, it still features one of the best experiences and cameras available on a mobile device. This is thanks to the much-needed upgrade that arrived with these devices, starting with a powerful 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto on this device, which also came with an 11MP selfie shooter.

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you can go for the 256GB storage model, which now sells for $889 after seeing an 11 percent discount. Of course, this won’t get you outstanding savings. But it is better than having to pay $999 for one. However, there’s another alternative for those who need more storage space, as they can also score $200 savings on the Pixel 6 with 256GB storage. This option is now available for $499 after a 29 percent discount, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a new Android device.

Deals don’t stop there, as you can also opt for the Google Pixel 5, as yes, it is still available, and you can still get yours for $545 after picking up a 22 percent discount. This device arrived with a $699 price tag, a 6-inch FHD+ display, and an excellent camera.

Other deals will get you savings on the OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series Case for the Pixel 6, which now sells for $29 after picking up an insane 42 percent discount. Or get the more affordable Spigen Rugged Armor Designed for Google Pixel 6 Case for $16 after seeing a 20 percent discount.