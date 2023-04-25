We have an excellent option for those looking for a budget-friendly gaming laptop, as you can currently get your hands on a new MSI Bravo 15 for just $789, thanks to a 28 percent discount, which translates to $310 instant savings.

The MSI Bravo 15 comes packed with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rates and more than enough power to launch anything you throw at it with some adjustments in the graphics department. It is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and AMD Radeon RX5500M graphics. You also get more than enough storage space with 512GB storage. You will enjoy the next level of audio immersion with Nahimic 3 technology to enhance in-game 3D surround sound and control your music, movies, and more. And don’t worry about it overheating, as you also get Cooler Boost 5 to keep everything cool.

Another great option from MSI comes with the Katana GF66, now selling for $1,099 thanks to a 19 percent discount, or the more affordable GV15, which now sells for just $679 thanks to a very attractive $71 discount.

However, you can also opt for HP’s Victus 15, now selling for $869 with 21 percent savings. This baby also packs AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor inside, and it also sports NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, and more. ASUS’ ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop is also a cool option, now selling for $1,689 with 16 percent savings and more power under the hood thanks to the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

Of course, you can use your savings to add a new gaming monitor to your setup. The Acer Nitro is selling for just $150 thanks to a very impressive 32 percent discount that will get you a 24.5-inch FHD display. Or get the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710S 27-inch monitor for $272 with 18 percent savings. And add Govee’s DreamView G1 LED Neon Strip Light with Camera to your package for just $75 when you add the $25 on-page coupon to your purchase.