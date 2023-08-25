We have an excellent deal for Sony fans, especially the ones who love gaming and still haven’t purchased the company’s latest gaming console, as you can now get your hands on a new PlayStation 5 bundled with one of Sony’s best smart TVs and get up to 27 percent savings. Options start for as low as $1,498, getting you 16 percent savings, which translates to $301 in instant savings. This will get you a new PS5 and a 55-inch Sony X90L Series 4K Ultra HD TV.

Unfortunately, quantities are limited, and you might miss out on the most affordable option. If that happens, don’t worry; you can still take advantage of other interesting deals. You can get the same Sony X90L model with a 65-inch screen for $1,548, which translates to 22 percent in instant savings, or more than $450 that you can use towards games or get a new soundbar to boost your gaming experience.

However, if you want to score the best deal available, you must go for Sony’s 85-inch X90L Series 4K Ultra HD TV, which now sells for $2,748 after receiving a 27 percent discount. This bundle normally costs you $3,800, meaning you get to save more than $1,050 on your purchase. This is already an excellent deal that will get you one of the best smart TVs from Sony and a powerful PlayStation 5 gaming console, but you can also pick up a 65-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Ultra HD TV with PlayStation 5 Console bundle for $2,348 and get 24 percent savings.

If you’re looking for other alternatives and you still love Disney, you can also head over to Samsung.com, where you will find the new The Frame-Disney100 Edition smart TV. This model comes in at $2,200 on its 65-inch version, and it comes with 100 pieces of art from some of Disney’s greatest artists and a Disney’s Mickey Mouse-inspired SolarCell Remote. There are no savings here, though, as it was just announced yesterday.