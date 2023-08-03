We start today’s offers with excellent news for anybody looking to get their hands on a new MacBook Pro, as Amazon’s latest offers will get you some exciting savings on the latest models. First up, we have the latest 2023 iteration of the 14-inch MacBook Pro selling for $2,249 after scoring a 10 percent discount, which translates to $250 instant savings. This will get you a new laptop with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDA Display, an M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU and a 19-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD storage, and more.

Of course, you can also opt for the 512GB storage model, but that one isn’t getting any exciting discount now. So, we suggest that if you want a more affordable option, you check out the 13-inch MacBook Pro, as it now sells for $1,099 with $200 in instant savings. This model has an M2 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a gorgeous 13-inch Retina Display. Unfortunately, this model still has Apple’s previous design language, as it looks identical to its M1-powered predecessor, but it’s all you really need to tackle power-intensive applications.

However, if you’re looking for the most affordable MacBook, I suggest you set your sights on the M1-powered MacBook Air, which now sells for just $750 thanks to a 225 percent discount. This model normally sells for $999, meaning you can take one home and save $249. If you want extra storage space for any of these laptops, you can also pick up a new Crucial X9 Pro 1TB Portable SSD, now available for $80, thanks to an 11 percent discount.

You should also consider adding a Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock Multiport or Plugable’s USB C Hub Multiport Adapter if you plan to connect several accessories to your MacBook. Satechi’s offer comes in at $294 with 16 percent savings, while Plugable’s option comes in at just $26 with $3 savings and a more portable design.