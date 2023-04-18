Amazon’s latest deals feature the Google Pixel 7 series and other great alternatives for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone. Savings start with the base model, now selling for $449, thanks to a 25 percent discount. The Pixel 7 launched with a $599 starting price for its 128GB storage model, which means you get to score $150 instant savings if you choose to take advantage of this deal.

Google Pixel 7 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors. See at Amazon (US)

The Google Pixel 7 also comes with a 256GB storage option, which now sells for $549 thanks to a 21 percent discount that will get you the same $150 price cut, which means you would only have to pay $50 to get twice the storage that comes with the base model, and you would still score an interesting deal.

You would also be getting your hands on one of the best Android devices of 2022, as it comes with Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chip and the Titan M2 security chip to provide multiple layers of security to keep your data safe. And the best part is that this device has one of the best cameras available in an Android device, and it packs a long-lasting battery that will keep you going all day without having to reach for a power adapter with regular use.

You can also opt for the more premium version of the Pixel 7, as the Pixel 7 Pro is getting a similar treatment. It starts at $749 on its 128GB storage model, which translates to $150 instant savings, while the 256GB model goes for $839 with $160 savings, and the 512GB variant goes for $949 with a $150 discount. You basically get the same internals, but this beast comes with a larger 6.7-inch display, 12GB RAM, and a better camera setup that packs a 48MP telephoto, a 50MP wide sensor, a 13MP ultrawide shooter, and a 10.8MP selfie camera to get you some of the best shots you will ever see.

And if you’re looking for something more affordable. Remember that you can still get the Google Pixel 4 for just $227, which isn’t bad for a device that’s been around for quite a while. You can also pick up a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for just $500 with $99 instant savings, or get the Samsung Galaxy S23 with 256GB storage, the latest Snapdragon processor, and other goodies for $800 with $60 instant savings, or get the Galaxy A53 5G for just $349 with 22 percent instant savings.