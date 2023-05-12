Apple’s recently launched 2023 MacBook Pro laptops are undoubtedly some of the best and most powerful laptops on the market and the best alternative for power users, content creators, and the most demanding users. Indeed, this also means they’re not as affordable as other options, but Amazon’s latest offers will get you some interesting savings on these elegant-looking laptops.

16.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) $2450 $2699 Save $249 The latest 16.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) is equipped with the new M2 Pro or M2 Max-powered chips. It can be configured with up to a 12-core CPU, up to 38-core GPU, up to 96G of unified memory, and 8TB of storage. It's portable, and extremely powerful, able to handle graphics-intensive tasks and multitasking like no other device. $2,450 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest deals will get you a $200 instant savings on some of Apple’s best laptops, as the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display is now selling for just $2,450 after receiving a 9 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,699, which means you get to score $249 savings on a new laptop with an Apple M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU and a 19-core GPU, which also packs 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage space on any of its color variants. You can also opt for the 512GB storage version and pick one up for $2,249 with $250 discounts that represent 10 percent savings.

Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Air is also getting some interesting discounts, as you can now pick up the base model with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a 13.6-inch Liquid retina Display for $1,049 after picking up a $150 discount, representing 13 percent savings. And if that’s still too much for your budget, then you may also want to check out the previous iteration of this laptop, as the 2020 MacBook Air with an M1 chip is now going for just $800 with $199 instant savings. This would get you a smaller 13-inch Retina Display and Apple’s old design with chamfered edges, Touch ID, and more than enough power to create short videos and other cool stuff.