We start today’s deals with a nice selection of Apple’s best wearable audio products, as you will find great savings on the latest generation AirPods and more. Savings start with the second-generation AirPods Pro, now available for $200 thanks to a 20 percent discount. This iteration of the Apple AirPods Pro launched back in September 2022. They’re still one of Apple’s best options for anyone looking to get a new pair of earphones, as they feature better noise canceling than their predecessors, Adaptive Transparency, personalized Spatial Audio, and they arrive with a MagSafe charging case, which lets you charge your earphones wirelessly.

You can also opt for a more budget-friendly alternative, as the third-generation AirPods are also on sale. They can now be yours for $149 with $20 instant savings. They will also deliver outstanding audio and long-lasting battery life. And if you’re looking for the best savings, I suggest you consider picking up a pair of gen-2 AirPods, as they are now available for just $99 with 23 percent savings, which will get you $30 instant savings. They lack noise canceling, Spatial Audio, and more, but they will still deliver great sound and decent battery life with their Lightning Charging Case.

If you don’t love the design of Apple’s AirPods, you can also check out the latest deals available on the Beats Studio Buds, which are now selling for $100 with a massive $50 discount, or get the Beats Fit Pro for $160 and score $40 instant savings. These earphones will also get you top-notch audio quality and will be a better option for those who love sports. And if you’re interested in a pair of over-ear headphones, remember that you can still pick up a new pair of AirPods Max for just $450 with $99 instant savings.