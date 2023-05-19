We’re heading into the weekend with more amazing deals from Samsung.com and its Discover Samsung sales event. Today’s best offers start with Samsung’s QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV that will get you up to $2,200 in instant savings on select models.

QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV $2300 $5000 Save $2700 The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV comes with Quantum Matrix technology with mini LED to provide a bright and intense picture thanks to its tiny hyper-focused light cells, an amazing Samsung Neo Quantum Processor 4K, and other great features. $2,300 at Samsung

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Samsung’s smart TVs are some of the best on the market, which is why it’s so easy to feel tempted to buy one anytime you see one, especially if they’re on sale. And now Discover Samsung Week makes one of its most popular options, the QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, even more, attractive thanks to its massive discounts. For instance, you can now get your hands on a new 75-inch model for just $2,000. This option normally sells for $3,500, which means you get $1,500 in instant savings. However, if you want to score the best deal, you must go for the 85-inch model. This version usually costs $5,000, but you can now pick one up for just 2,300.

Discover Samsung Event will also get you $200 savings on the 32-inch M80B 4K UHD smart monitor and streaming TV with a SlimFit Camera. This great monitor normally costs you $700, but you can take one home for just $500. It comes with support for Alexa and more than enough screen area to multitask. Plus, you also get to stream your favorite content, so you can sit back and relax when you need to rest.

Other deals will get you up to $400 savings on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus with a free memory upgrade and up to $390 savings on the Galaxy S22 Plus, which is still a great option to consider in 2023. Just remember that smartphone deals will most likely include trade-in savings to help you shave some bucks off the final price of your new device.