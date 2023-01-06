Razer made some exciting announcements during CES 2023, where we got to see new 16 and 18-inch models of the Razer Blade gaming laptops and other great products. However, we are even more excited for the latest savings applied to the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, which is now available for just $1,800 after receiving a 22 percent discount, representing $500 savings. This will get you a brand-new gaming laptop with an eleventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage under the hood.

This Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop version also includes a gorgeous 15.6-inch QHD OLED UHD display for creative work with 4K clarity and 240Hz refresh rates to help you enjoy your gaming sessions to the fullest. You must also add NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics to the equation, THX Spatial Audio, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and more. However, you can also opt for a more powerful version with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 14 cores for $2,200 after receiving a $200 discount, or get even better graphics with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti for $2,600 and get $400 savings.

