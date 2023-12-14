We have great news for those interested in upgrading their Android smartphone, as the Google Pixel 8 series now starts for as low as $549 after receiving a very attractive 21 percent discount. This offer will get you the base model with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Google Tensor G3 chip under the hood, and one of the most impressive cameras you will see in a device in this price range.

Google Pixel 8 $549 $699 Save $150 The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz). It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3 and a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use. And if you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life. $549 at Amazon

However, you can take things up a notch and go for the higher-end Google Pixel 8 Pro, now seeing a 20 percent discount, which brings it down from $999 to $799, which translates to $200 in instant savings. This device arrives with the same 128GB storage space and the same processor, but you get 12GB RAM and a more powerful camera configuration that will let you capture jaw-dropping pictures and video.

Another excellent option comes from Nothing, as you can pick up the Nothing Phone (2) with 512GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for $649 with 19 percent savings. This device arrives with an eye-catching design, a 7.6-inch LTPO OLED display, a 4,700mAh battery, a dual camera with a 50MP main shooter with optical image stabilization, and other outstanding features.

And if you’re still looking for other options, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which now sells for $990 after a very attractive price drop. This device normally sells for $1,200, which means you can take one home and score more than $200 in instant savings. However, you might want to hurry, as we don’t know if this price cut will stick around for a while or if it will be gone before you know it.