Best Buy’s latest offers come with great news for every gamer out there, as there are currently some excellent deals available on the ASUS ROG Ally and other great handheld gaming consoles. Savings start with the more affordable alternative of the ASUS ROG, which comes with AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Processor, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, a 7-inch FHD 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rates, and more for $400, which is $200 less than its regular going price tag.

ASUS ROG Ally $400 $600 Save $200 The ASUS ROG Ally provides a similar experience to the Steam Deck, supporting AAA games. It comes with a 120Hz display, lightweight design, and great controls. It's powered by the AMD Zen 4-based chip, capable of running games at up to 1080p@60fps. $400 at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You can also get the more potent version with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, but this one will cost you $560 if you can live with an open-box model, which is still better than paying $700 for one. Either way, your new ASUS ROG Ally comes with a free Game Pass Ultimate trial.

Still, at Best Buy, you can get one of the most beautiful versions of the Nintendo Switch OLED, as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition is currently available for $320, which is $40 more than its regular $360 price tag. However, you must know that this is a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished model, so don’t expect it to come in mint condition.

Now, heading over to Amazon, you will find the AYANEO Air PRO selling for $770 with 23 percent in instant savings, translating to $230 off. Or get the more powerful AYANEO GEEK for $1,020 and get $80 off. Finally, a more affordable alternative comes as the Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console, now selling for $300 with $50 savings.