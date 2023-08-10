We have excellent news for every NFL fan out there, as the pre-season is already here, and we have some jaw-dropping deals that will help you enjoy your games even more, starting with up to $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV when you purchase an eligible TCL TV with Google TV. To take advantage of this offer, you need to buy an eligible TCL Q Class TV (65-inch or larger) or a 98-inch TCL TV between August 8 and September 19, 2023. Next, go to promo-rewards.com/TCLGoogleTV to submit your claim and select your plan. Finally, you must click the link in your reward email to get your code and complete your subscription.

Now, to make things more interesting, we head over to Amazon.com, where you will find TCL Q Class smart TVs selling for as low as 548 if you go for the 65-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV series, thanks to a 22 percent discount. Add the extra savings received from NFL’s Sunday Ticket, and you got yourself a steal. However, you will get the best savings if you go for the larger 85-inch model that goes for $1,200 with 25 percent instant savings.

Next in line, and one of my favorite options from TCL, we find the Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV that now comes in at $698 on its 65-inch variant thanks to a 30 percent discount that will get you more than $300 in instant savings. This model packs some amazing features, including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Ultra, 120Hz refresh rates in regular mode, or up to 240Hz with Game Accelerator. It also works perfectly with Alexa. The larger 75 and 85-inch models are also getting some attractive discounts, as you can get yours for $1,000 and $1,598, with 29 and 27 percent savings, respectively.

Finally, you can also score 30 percent savings on a new 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google TV, which translates to more than $500 in instant savings. This model comes in at $1,198, with everything you need to enjoy an outstanding media experience.