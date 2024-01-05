Amazon’s latest offers will help you complete the perfect gaming setup with some of SteelSeries’ best headphones around, as you can now buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset for $100. This product normally sells for $125, meaning you score $25 in instant savings.

SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 4X is an excellent option for both Xbox and PlayStation fans, as you can get any of its two different variants for the same price, and they share the same outstanding features, which include 360-degree Spatial Audio, 2.4GHz high-speed wireless connectivity, 36 hours of battery life, USB-C connectivity, a Second generation ClearCast microphone, and depending on the model you pick up, you will also get support for your PC, Nintendo Switch, and other devices.

Another excellent alternative comes with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset, now selling for $158 with 12 percent savings. This option normally goes for $189, which means you get to keep more than $22 in your wallet. This model will offer a better, more comfortable fit, up to 38 hours of battery life, and you will also be able to connect two devices simultaneously with 2.4GHz and Bluetooth. And if you want the best SteelSeries has to offer, you can also pick up a pair of SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for $314, down from $350, which makes it a great deal considering you will get more than $30 off. This option also features active noise cancellation and some of the best and most potent audio you can get today.