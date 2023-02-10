Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and more on sale

Amazon’s latest deals will help you score big savings on some of its latest laptops, starting with the 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with an M2 chip that’s currently receiving a 10 percent discount. This laptop launched last year with a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and other cool features. And the best part is that you can now get the 512GB storage model for just $1349, which is $150 less than its original price tag.

MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features. See at Amazon (US)

However, you can get today’s best savings when you go for the previous MacBook Air model, which launched back in 2020 as part of Apple’s first generation of M1-powered products. It is now available for just $800 after picking up a 20 percent discount, representing $199 savings. It features a 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and the chamfered design most Apple users love. However, you will have to go for the Silver model, as it is the only one receiving this special discount.

Finally, if you’re looking for raw power, your best option may arrive with the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which are currently available for 2,099 on their 1TB and 512GB storage options, respectively. Both will let you enjoy a $400 discount, a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU M1 Pro chip, and other goodies. And if you’re on a tighter budget, you can also opt for last year’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, which sells for $1,100 thanks to the latest $200 discount.