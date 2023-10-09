We have started to receive tons of outstanding early Prime Day savings on several products, but this one deserves special attention, as you don’t usually see 19 percent savings on Apple products, especially if these products include some of the best laptops Cupertino has to offer. So yes, this is your chance to get a new 2023 MacBook Air for just $1,049, thanks to Amazon’s latest discounts.

MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 2023 $1049 $1299 Save $250 The 15.3-inch MacBook Air comes with a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s powerful M2 chip with a powerful 8-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, Touch ID, and more. $1049 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new 2023 M2-powered 15.3-inch MacBook Air for just $1,049, thanks to early Prime Day savings. This laptop usually sells for $1,299, but today’s discount will help you take one home and score $250 in instant savings. This light and sleek laptop arrives with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, Touch ID, FaceTime HD camera, and other outstanding features, making it one of Apple’s most desirable laptops of the year.

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you should also consider picking up the 512GB variant, which also receives a $250 instant discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,249. You get the same processor and RAM under the hood, but at least you will have more than enough storage space to keep your laptop running for a long time.

Since we’re already talking about Apple, we might as well let you in on another excellent deal that will get you a new pair of second-generation Apple AirPods Pro for just $200 after scoring a $49 discount. And if you want better audio, you can also pick up a pair of AirPods Max, now available for $480, thanks to a $69 discount.