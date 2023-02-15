Samsung recently announced three new devices as part of its Galaxy S23 series, including the base model, a plus variant, and the higher-end Galaxy S23 Ultra. These devices may not look that different from their predecessors, but don’t be fooled, as they pack more power and better features. The best part is that Amazon and Samsung.com are already looking for ways to help you score great savings on some of these excellent devices.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment. See at Amazon (US)

Amazon’s latest deals will help you save cash on purchasing Samsung’s new flagships. Savings start with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which comes with a free storage upgrade to 512GB, and a $100 Amazon Gift Card Bundle that now sells for $1,200 thanks to an 18 percent discount, representing $280 instant savings, which also means you get to pay $100 less than buying these products separately. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently the chaebol’s best Android flagship with a conventional design, as you can also opt for the company’s latest foldable devices. It packs a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage space, a killer camera setup with a 200MP primary shooter, and other amazing features.

Of course, you can also choose to go for the more affordable Galaxy S23 Plus or the base model, which now start at $1,000 and $800 after receiving an 11 and a 12 percent discount, respectively. However, you can also head over to Samsung.com, where you will find up to $1,000 savings available on these amazing devices. Of course, this means that you will have to comply with some conditions, which include trading in your current phone.

You can also opt for an older option that’s still one of the hottest devices around, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available for $1,020 thanks to a 22 percent discount. This model comes with 256GB storage space, stylus support, a killer camera setup capable of recording 8K content, and more.

And you can also complete your setup with a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which now starts for just $230 after receiving an 18 percent discount, which translates to $50 instant savings on its 40mm model. Or go for the larger 44mm variant for just $259 and get the same $50 discount.