Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Bose QuietComfort 45 and more on sale

Amazon’s latest deals will get you great savings on some Bose products, starting with the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones, now available for $279 after receiving a 15 percent discount. These outstanding over-ear headphones usually sell for $329, which means you get to enjoy instant $50 savings.

Bose’s QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones come in four different color variations, and the best part is that savings are the same across the board. You will get some of the best noise canceling on the market, with the perfect balance of comfort and sound, as these headphones use tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, canceling it with opposite signals.

Bose QuietComfort 45 The Bose QC45 comes with a long-lasting battery, comfortable design, and premium feel. The audio quality is one of the best on the market, and Bose has been one of the leading companies in noise cancellation for several years. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You also receive TriPort acoustic architecture to enjoy high-fidelity audio. Plus, volume-optimized Active EQ to maintain balanced performance at any volume. And if you still need to listen to the outside world, you also get an Aware Mode to listen to what goes around you. Don’t worry about battery life; you will get up to 24 hours of non-stop music playback and quick charge technology that will get you up to 3 hours of music after a short 15-minute charge.

If you want a smaller alternative, you can pick up a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, now selling for $249 thanks to a 17 percent discount, representing instant $50 savings. They arrive with the same great features as the QC 45, but unfortunately, you only get 6 hours of battery life with a single charge, and its quick-charge tech will get you two hours of music after a 20-minute charge. And if you’re more into sports, you can also consider going for the Bose Sport Earbuds, selling for $129 with $20 instant savings.

Another great deal comes with the Series II Bose SoundLink Revolve+Portable Bluetooth Speaker, which now sells for 229 after picking up a huge $100 discount. Or get the more affordable base model for $179 with an 18 percent discount, which means you get a great new speaker and $40 savings in your pocket.