It seems that seeing more and more foldable devices will only benefit users, as this forces companies to improve their devices and drop their prices to make them more attractive to possible buyers. And it seems that this has also made Samsung’s latest foldable a bit more compelling, as you can now purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just $1,500 thanks to the latest savings available at Amazon.com.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge. $1500 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon is helping you score a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for less thanks to a 17 percent discount, representing $300 in instant savings. This will get you a new, unlocked Android smartphone with a large 7.6-inch foldable display perfect for watching media and productivity. Under the hood, you get 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB RAM, a 4,400mAh battery, and a powerful camera with a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra wide, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

You can also pair up your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a new and great Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition that comes with a 40mm case, some of Samsung’s best sensors to keep checks on your health and fitness levels, and you also get sleep tracking, improved battery life, a stronger sapphire crystal, and very attractive color configurations. This smartwatch normally sells for $300, but today’s offer will let you get one for 250, meaning you get to keep $50 on any other device you want.