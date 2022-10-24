We start this week with insane deals and great savings for anyone looking for a new smart TV or laser projector, as Hisense is currently shaving up to $1,500 off some of its best products on the market, starting with the Hisense 120L5G-CINE120A 4K UHD Laser TV, and other great options.

Today’s hottest deals start with the Hisense 120L5G-CINE120A 4K UHD Laser TV, which currently sells for $2,998 after receiving a very compelling 25 percent discount. This excellent ultra-short throw laser projector with a 120-inch ALR screen features a bright and clear image thanks to its 2700 ANSI Lumens, Android TV, HDR10, and fantastic sound with 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. You also get the built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, which will help you control your projector and other smart devices in your home.

The Hisense 120L5G-CINE120A 4K UHD Laser TV launched with a $4,500 price tag, meaning that you would be able to score more than $1,500 in savings if you end up going for one. However, you can also opt for the smaller Hisense 100L5G-CINE100A 4K UHD Laser TV, which is now available for $2,498 after receiving similar treatment, considering that it arrived with a $4,000 price tag. This ultra-short throw projector comes with a 100-inch ALR screen, a bright 2,700 ANSI Lumen image, and other cool features.

Suppose you’re not really sold on the idea of getting a laser projector for your home. In that case, you can also consider going for a giant 75-inch Hisense U8H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD smart Google TV that currently sells for $1,500 over at Best Buy, thanks to the latest $600 savings. This smart TV comes with a bright display with high color contrast and other cool features, but the best part of this and other Hisense smart TV deals is that you will receive an additional $100 off with the “buy and try” offer that will let you test your smart TV for 100 days, risk-free. The $100 extra savings will arrive at the end of the 100 days for entrusting Hisense.