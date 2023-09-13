We start today’s offers with great savings on one of Samsung’s best and most popular smart TVs, as the 75-inch version of The Frame is currently receiving a 33 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,998, which translates to $1,000 in instant savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Samsung’s QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series Quantum HDR Smart TV is an excellent choice for art lovers and people who love a minimalistic design, as this amazing smart TV features an anti-reflection matte display and an incredibly thin body that will help it blend with your decoration. The best part is that this device’s Art Mode will let you enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV. Of course, you can also show off your photos and art from Samsung’s Art Store.

The Frame is one of Amazon’s Choice products, meaning that you will probably love this smart TV, as it will deliver excellent color reproduction with its QLED 4K panel, and Quantum Dot technology will also help with a better visual experience with vivid colors and better brightness.

If you’re looking for more options, I recommend you check out Hisense’s latest offers, where you will find the U7 Series ULED Mini-LED smart Google TV selling for $1,028 after receiving a 31 percent discount. This smart TV normally sells for $1,500, so you will get more than $450 in instant savings and a massive screen to enjoy your favorite content for less.

You can also save on some of Govee’s best and latest lighting solutions to give new life to your room, starting with the Govee Smart Light Bulbs, which are now receiving a massive 40 percent discount with an on-page coupon. These normally sell for $40, but you can get this 4-pack for just $24. You can also get the Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp for $70 thanks to a $30 on-page coupon, And if you’re getting ready for Halloween and Christmas, you can get the Curtain Lights for $100 with $30 in instant savings.