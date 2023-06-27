Apple’s latest MacBook Air laptops may be the best tool for creators, as they pack tons of power in a very portable, thin, and quiet package. These outstanding laptops were already great when they arrived with a 13-inch display, but the best part is that you can now also opt for a MacBook Air model with a larger display and a more powerful processor. And if that’s still not enough to get you excited, then we must also add that America’s best retailers are currently shaving off up to $100 on the latest models with an M2 chip.

M2 MacBook Air $999 $1099 Save $100 The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life, and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go. $999 at B&H

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

We start today’s deals at Best Buy, where you will find $100 instant savings applied to Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air model, which now sells for $999. This model features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, and an 8-core Apple M2 chip that will be great for editing photos, videos, making music, and more. This deal is also available at B&H Photo Video, but if you’re interested in more storage space, I suggest you head over to Amazon.com, where the 512GB storage model is now available for $1,299 with the same $100 savings.

You can also check out the newest version of the MacBook Air, which packs a larger 15.3-inch display and comes with the same 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and other great features for $1,234 with 5 percent instant savings that will get you $65 instant savings on its Midnight color variant. And if you’re on a budget, you can also consider picking up one of Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air models that now sell for $800 with $199 instant savings. This laptop features a 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, and Apple’s M1 chip.

Finally, suppose you’re looking for other options. In that case, you can consider checking out HP’s OMEN 17-inch Laptop that includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage space, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, and more for $1,377 after the latest 19 percent discount.