Score savings on some of the best gaming laptops from Dell, MSI and more today

We have great news for all those looking to purchase a new gaming laptop. You can currently save some bucks on several options, starting with the Alienware m17 R4 that is currently receiving a $200 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for just under $2,000. This laptop features a 17.3-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics. It comes with Windows 10 out of the box, but you will be able to get Windows 11 for free if you eventually decide to upgrade.

If you want something a bit more affordable, you can also check out the Dell G15 5511 Gaming Laptop that is available for $1,260 after receiving a $140 discount. This option comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display that’s capable of 120Hz refresh rates. Inside, you get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics. The MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop is receiving a $169 discount. You can get yours for $1,580, and this will get you a new laptop with a 17.3-inch display with 240Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

Other options include the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED Thin and Light Laptop that sells for $1,450 after a $449 discount. This option packs a 15.6-inch UHD AMOLED display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX1660Ti. The Acer Predator Triton 500 PT515-52-73L3 Gaming Laptop is seeing a 19 percent discount, which translates to $335 savings. This means that you can get yours for $1,465. This option comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics. A 300Hz refresh rate display, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor. And if you’re feeling brave, you can get the TECLAST Gaming Laptop for $468 after an $82 discount. This last model packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and more.