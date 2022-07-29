Score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 UItra for just $300, Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $50 more

July is almost gone, which means we are getting closer to the next Galaxy Unpacked event that’s allegedly going to launch new Samsung Galaxy devices. This also means that some existing products are starting to receive killer deals, with insane savings that will let you keep up to $1,100 in your bank account.

There is something for everyone, but we will start with one of Samsung’s sexiest and most productive smartphones, as the redesigned Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available for as low as $300 unlocked or on most of America’s largest carriers. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a beautiful design and some of the best cameras available in a smartphone; plus, it will be the perfect option for those who were waiting for the launch of a new Galaxy Note, as this model also comes with a built-in S Pen, which also means we get stylus support.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Options start with 128GB storage space and up to $900 savings when you trade in one of your current devices, and the best part is that this deal will also get you a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or Galaxy Buds Live to go with your new phone. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB RAM on the 128GB storage model, or get 12GB RAM when you get more storage space.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a larger 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a versatile camera setup, top-of-the-line specs, and a large battery that will keep you going through a whole day!

However, you may be more interested in going for a new foldable, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are also on sale. The smaller model is available for as low as $350, which means you can score up to $600 instant savings after an eligible trade-in. In contrast, the larger Galaxy Z Fold 3 sells for as low as $400 with 256GB storage space and up to $1,100 enhanced trade-in savings.

Finally, you can also score massive savings on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, now up for grabs for as low as $60 after an eligible trade-in. And don’t worry if you don’t want to get rid of your current earphones, as you can also opt to get your hands on a new pair of Galaxy Buds Live for $100 since they’re currently receiving $50 instant savings. Still, you may want to hurry, as this deal will only be available for a limited time.