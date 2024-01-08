Getting the proper audio setup for your streams and podcasts takes time, as you will keep looking for ways to improve your audio quality at every step of your journey. However, we have spotted a couple of high-end microphones that will get you started on the right path. The most crucial part is that they won’t cost you an arm and a leg, thanks to the latest savings available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Beyerdynamic M70 Pro X Dynamic Broadcast Microphone selling for just $99.

The Beyerdynamic M70 Pro X Dynamic Broadcast Microphone is an excellent option for anyone interested in starting their home studio or for anyone who wants to start a podcast or any kind of live streaming with top-notch audio quality without breaking the bank. This powerful and excellent microphone comes with a shock mount, a pop filter, and a storage bag. This listing doesn’t seem to include any savings, but you will be surprised to find out that it launched with a $349 price tag, which means you also get to score massive savings on this outstanding product.

You can also consider picking up the Blue Microphone Baby Bottle XLR Cardioid Condenser Microphone for $200 with 50 percent savings. Just remember that you will need to have an audio interface to get some of these babies working, so I’d also suggest you pick up the third-generation Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 USB Audio Interface, which now goes for $120, as it also comes with a 22 percent discount.

Suppose you’re interested in a USB microphone. In that case, you can also check out the SteelSeries Alias USB Mic for PC for $140 with 22 percent savings or maybe even settle for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset, now going for $160 with 11 percent savings. However, you might also want to wait a bit longer to be one of the few to get their hands on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition Headset that’s coming on January 22nd, which looks absolutely gorgeous.