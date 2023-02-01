Amazon’s latest deals will help you save on new smart TVs and other cool products to enhance your media experience. Today’s best deals come from Hisense, as you can currently purchase a new Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED 65-inch Class Google Smart TV with up to 36 percent savings. This excellent smart TV usually sells for $1,400, so you can take one home for just $898. In other words, you can get your hands on this 2022 model and score $501 in savings.

Hisense U8H Series 4K ULED TV The Hisense U8H is one of the best budget smart TVs in 2022, and the U8H is one of the best options. The U8H features a Mini-LED 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Dolby Vision, Google Assistant, and Alexa built-in alongside your favorite streaming services. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The 65-inch Hisense U8H ULED Google Smart TV arrives with a Quantum Dot technology display with up to 1,500 nits peak brightness and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also consider the smaller 55-inch version that goes for $629 after receiving a 10 percent discount, which is still better than paying full price for a new smart TV.

Suppose you want a larger display without having to break the bank. You can also check out the 75-inch Hisense ULED 4K U6H Quantum Dot QLED Series Smart Google TV that sells for just $698, thanks to the latest 12 percent discount. This model usually goes for $796, which means you can score $98 savings or get the smaller 55-inch version for just $367 thanks to an insane 37 percent discount. And you can improve your visual experience with Govee’s Envisual TV LED Backlight T2 with Dual Cameras, which sell for $110 after scoring a 21 percent discount, and make your smart TV stand out even more.

Finally, you can also consider going for a new Optoma UHZ50 Smart 4K UHD Laser Home Theater Projector, which now sells for 1,852, thanks to a 34 percent discount. The Optoma UHZ50 arrived with a $2,799 price tag, but this outstanding deal will help you keep $948 in your wallet. And suppose you’re interested in an affordable short-throw laser projector. In that case, I suggest you check out the ViewSonic X2000B-4K Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Projector, which sells for $2,000 after picking up a 1 percent discount.