Amazon’s latest offers will get you great savings on gaming laptops and other great gaming peripherals, where you will find up to 30 percent savings on select devices. Deals start with the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $1,696 thanks to a 15 percent discount that will get you $303 in instant savings.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop $1696 $2000 Save $304 The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop arrives with with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, a large 15.6-inch QHD IPS display with 240Hz refresh rates, per-key RGB keyboard, and more. $1,696 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with up to 300Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage space, Opti-Mechanical per-key RGB lighting, ROG’s intelligent cooling system with Thermal Grizzly Liquid Metal Thermal Compound and self-cleaning dual fans with anti-dust technology to extend your laptop’s longevity.

You can also opt for a powerful GIGABYTE AERO 16, now selling for $1,400 with $950 instant savings. This baby arrives with a 16-inch 4K AMOLED display, making it a perfect option for any creator out there. You also get to enjoy the power of an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 graphics. Corsair’s Voyager a1600 is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $1,500 after receiving a $100 discount.

You will get better savings when you go for the Corsair K70 RGB TKL gaming keyboard, now available for $110, thanks to a 27 percent discount. However, I suggest you make the stretch and try to pick up the SteelSeries USB Apex Pro TKL mechanical gaming keyboard. This bad boy sells for $168 after picking up a 7 percent discount, but believe me, it’s worth it. Or get the more affordable SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL if you’re on a tight budget, as this option sells for just $40.

However, today’s best savings come with the SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless gaming mouse, which currently sells for $34, meaning that you will be able to score 30 percent instant savings. Or get the MSI Clutch GM31 for $60 with $10 savings.