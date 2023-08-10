We start today’s offers with one of the best gaming laptops you can get today, as the Alienware M17R5 Gaming Laptop is currently receiving a 14 percent discount that shaves more than $300 off its final price tag. This gorgeous-looking laptop arrives with tons of power under the hood thanks to AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GDDR6 graphics. It also comes with a large 17.3-inch FHD display with crazy 480Hz refresh rates. This model normally sells for $2,305, but you can now pick one up for $1,980.

Of course, you can also opt for more affordable alternatives that will also deliver an excellent gaming experience, starting with the ASUS ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop, which comes with a 16-inch QHD Nebula Display with 240Hz refresh rates and an Intel Core i9 processor for $1,399 with $200 in instant savings. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, remember that you can also consider getting your hands on a new Acer Nitro 5, which sells for $746. This option comes with an Intel Core i5 chip, RTX 3050 graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and enough power to launch great titles with non-demanding graphics.

You can use your savings to improve your battle station, as you can also add a new ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Wireless DIY Custom Gaming Keyboard to your cart and score $50 in instant savings, as it is now available for just $200. And if you want your setup to stand out even more, you can add Govee’s Gaming Light for Monitor G1, now going for $39 with a 15 percent discount and an extra $12 on-page coupon. Or place a couple of Govee RGBIC Floor Lamps by the side of your gaming desk, as they now sell for $70, thanks to a $30 discount that will become available if you check the on-page coupon.